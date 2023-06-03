Wheat harvested in SW China's Guizhou
This aerial photo shows farmers loading sacks of newly-harvested wheat into a truck at Yantang Village of Kaiyang County in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A harvester harvests crops in a wheat field at Yantang Village of Kaiyang County in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A farmer harvests crops in a wheat field at Yantang Village of Kaiyang County in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial photo shows harvesters harvesting crops in a wheat field at Yantang Village of Kaiyang County in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
