Wheat harvested in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 13:56, June 03, 2023

This aerial photo shows farmers loading sacks of newly-harvested wheat into a truck at Yantang Village of Kaiyang County in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A harvester harvests crops in a wheat field at Yantang Village of Kaiyang County in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer harvests crops in a wheat field at Yantang Village of Kaiyang County in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo shows harvesters harvesting crops in a wheat field at Yantang Village of Kaiyang County in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

