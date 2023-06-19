Datong develops tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions
This photo taken on June 8, 2023 shows a view of Datong ancient town in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province. Datong, with a history of over 2,000 years, is one of China's ancient capitals. In recent years, Datong has developed its tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions. The historic city is shining with a new vitality. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
Visitors take photos on the ancient city wall in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, June 8, 2023. Datong, with a history of over 2,000 years, is one of China's ancient capitals. In recent years, Datong has developed its tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions. The historic city is shining with a new vitality. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
People visit the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, June 7, 2023. Datong, with a history of over 2,000 years, is one of China's ancient capitals. In recent years, Datong has developed its tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions. The historic city is shining with a new vitality. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
Technicians with the Yungang Grottoes Research Institute restore a piece of mural at their studio in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, May 9, 2021. Datong, with a history of over 2,000 years, is one of China's ancient capitals. In recent years, Datong has developed its tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions. The historic city is shining with a new vitality. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
This aerial photo taken on June 8, 2023 shows a view of Datong ancient town in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province. Datong, with a history of over 2,000 years, is one of China's ancient capitals. In recent years, Datong has developed its tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions. The historic city is shining with a new vitality. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
A visitor poses for photos at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, June 7, 2023. Datong, with a history of over 2,000 years, is one of China's ancient capitals. In recent years, Datong has developed its tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions. The historic city is shining with a new vitality. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
This aerial photo taken on June 8, 2023 shows a view of Datong urban area, north China's Shanxi Province. Datong, with a history of over 2,000 years, is one of China's ancient capitals. In recent years, Datong has developed its tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions. The historic city is shining with a new vitality. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
People visit the Datong ancient town in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, June 8, 2023. Datong, with a history of over 2,000 years, is one of China's ancient capitals. In recent years, Datong has developed its tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions. The historic city is shining with a new vitality. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
A technician with the Yungang Grottoes Research Institute maintains a piece of relics at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, May 7, 2021. Datong, with a history of over 2,000 years, is one of China's ancient capitals. In recent years, Datong has developed its tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions. The historic city is shining with a new vitality. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
People visit the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, May 9, 2021. Datong, with a history of over 2,000 years, is one of China's ancient capitals. In recent years, Datong has developed its tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions. The historic city is shining with a new vitality. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
This photo taken on June 8, 2023 shows a view of Datong ancient town in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province. Datong, with a history of over 2,000 years, is one of China's ancient capitals. In recent years, Datong has developed its tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions. The historic city is shining with a new vitality. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
Technicians with the Yungang Grottoes Research Institute collect data at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, May 8, 2021. Datong, with a history of over 2,000 years, is one of China's ancient capitals. In recent years, Datong has developed its tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions. The historic city is shining with a new vitality. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
People visit the Datong ancient town in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, June 8, 2023. Datong, with a history of over 2,000 years, is one of China's ancient capitals. In recent years, Datong has developed its tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions. The historic city is shining with a new vitality. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
Photos
Related Stories
- A glimpse of a famous wooden pavilion in China's Shanxi
- New freight train to Central Asia launched from China's Shanxi
- Historical city makes progress in integrated development of culture, tourism
- China's Shanxi sees 67.1 pct growth in trade with ASEAN in Q1
- China's "specialized towns" gain traction amid rural revitalization
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.