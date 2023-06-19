Datong develops tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions

Xinhua) 09:13, June 19, 2023

This photo taken on June 8, 2023 shows a view of Datong ancient town in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province. Datong, with a history of over 2,000 years, is one of China's ancient capitals. In recent years, Datong has developed its tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions. The historic city is shining with a new vitality.

Visitors take photos on the ancient city wall in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, June 8, 2023.

People visit the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, June 7, 2023.

Technicians with the Yungang Grottoes Research Institute restore a piece of mural at their studio in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, May 9, 2021.

This aerial photo taken on June 8, 2023 shows a view of Datong ancient town in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province.

A visitor poses for photos at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, June 7, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on June 8, 2023 shows a view of Datong urban area, north China's Shanxi Province.

People visit the Datong ancient town in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, June 8, 2023.

A technician with the Yungang Grottoes Research Institute maintains a piece of relics at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, May 7, 2021.

People visit the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, May 9, 2021.

This photo taken on June 8, 2023 shows a view of Datong ancient town in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province.

Technicians with the Yungang Grottoes Research Institute collect data at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, May 8, 2021.

People visit the Datong ancient town in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, June 8, 2023.

