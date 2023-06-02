A glimpse of a famous wooden pavilion in China's Shanxi

(People's Daily App) 15:23, June 02, 2023

Located in Wanrong county in North China's Shanxi Province, the Feiyun Pavilion is a five-story wooden structure that is known as "China's First Wooden Building."

It enjoys an equal reputation with the world's highest wooden pagoda, the Yingxian wooden pagoda in Shouzhou city of Shanxi. Both of them have been listed as national-level protected cultural relics.

