Home>>
A glimpse of a famous wooden pavilion in China's Shanxi
(People's Daily App) 15:23, June 02, 2023
Located in Wanrong county in North China's Shanxi Province, the Feiyun Pavilion is a five-story wooden structure that is known as "China's First Wooden Building."
It enjoys an equal reputation with the world's highest wooden pagoda, the Yingxian wooden pagoda in Shouzhou city of Shanxi. Both of them have been listed as national-level protected cultural relics.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- New freight train to Central Asia launched from China's Shanxi
- Historical city makes progress in integrated development of culture, tourism
- Yuncheng, hometown of Chinese heroic general Guan Yu
- China's Shanxi sees 67.1 pct growth in trade with ASEAN in Q1
- China's "specialized towns" gain traction amid rural revitalization
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.