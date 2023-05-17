Home>>
Yuncheng, hometown of Chinese heroic general Guan Yu
(People's Daily Online) 17:31, May 17, 2023
Yuncheng, located in north China's Shanxi Province, is celebrated as the birthplace of Guan Yu, a prominent general during China's late Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220). Endowed with favorable geographical conditions, this ancient city is renowned for its wealth of cultural relics and abundance of talented people.
