Hongtong in N China's Shanxi launches roots-seeking season

People's Daily Online) 13:58, March 30, 2023

A roots-seeking season in Hongtong county, Linfen city, north China's Shanxi Province is launched in Beijing on March 29, 2023. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Hongtong county in north China’s Shanxi Province launched a roots-seeking season at a press conference in Beijing on March 29.

Hongtong county is the home to the Hongtong Dahuaishu, or the Big Locust Tree. Chinese people in and outside the country believe their ancestors started the long trek of immigration 600 years ago from the tree.

In recent years, the local government in Hongtong county has promoted the integrated development of the culture and tourism sectors, while making efforts to carry forward the national spirit of the Chinese nation and helping overseas Chinese learn more about their ancestry.

A performance of the Puzhou opera is staged at the press conference. The Puzhou opera is a national intangible cultural heritage in China. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Various activities are scheduled in the following days, including a seminar, an ancestor worship ceremony, an activity to pay tribute to revolutionary martyrs, calligraphy, painting and photography exhibitions, a gathering for the descendants of overseas Chinese, an activity aimed at attracting investments, a summit forum, and a tourism promotion activity.

Officials from Linfen and Hongtong attended the press conference and invited Chinese in and out of the country to Hongtong.

Various cultural performances with local characteristics in Shanxi were held during the press conference.

The roots-seeking season will last until May 1.

A suona performance is held at the press conference. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

A singer sings at the press conference. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

