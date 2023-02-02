Flamingoes winter at colorful salt lake in N China's Yuncheng

People's Daily Online) 10:32, February 02, 2023

Wild flamingoes winter at the Salt Lake in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. (vip.people.com.cn/Yan Xin)

Migratory flamingoes have become a spectacular sight at the Salt Lake in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. Over the past years, wild flamingoes have flocked to the lake to spend winter, thanks to the efforts of the local government to continuously optimize the city’s ecological environment.

