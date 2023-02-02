Home>>
Flamingoes winter at colorful salt lake in N China's Yuncheng
(People's Daily Online) 10:32, February 02, 2023
Wild flamingoes winter at the Salt Lake in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. (vip.people.com.cn/Yan Xin)
Migratory flamingoes have become a spectacular sight at the Salt Lake in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. Over the past years, wild flamingoes have flocked to the lake to spend winter, thanks to the efforts of the local government to continuously optimize the city’s ecological environment.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's coal-rich province sees coal production increase in 2022
- China's Shanxi targets 2023 coal production of nearly 1.37 bln tonnes
- N China's Shanxi to provide free antifebriles for rural residents
- Coal production of northern China province hits 1.3 bln tonnes
- ‘Crystal flowers’ in bloom in Shanxi, N China
- China's Shanxi increases coalbed methane production to ensure energy supply
- Exploring ancient salt road in Shanxi (10)
- Exploring ancient salt road in Shanxi (9)
- Exploring ancient salt road in Shanxi (8)
- Exploring ancient salt road in Shanxi (7)
- Exploring ancient salt road in Shanxi (6)
- Exploring ancient salt road in Shanxi (5)
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.