China's Shanxi increases coalbed methane production to ensure energy supply

Xinhua) 10:23, December 28, 2022

TAIYUAN, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's coal-rich province of Shanxi pumped 8.66 billion cubic meters of coalbed methane from January to November this year, accounting for over 83 percent of the country's total, according to local authorities.

In November alone, the province extracted 860 million cubic meters of coalbed methane, hitting a record high, the provincial bureau of statistics has said.

In recent days, many areas in China experienced drastic cooling due to the onset of cold weather. The energy supply has entered a critical period of winter peaks.

Huaxin Gas Group, a major gas company in Shanxi Province, has been employing scientific and technological innovation to step up coalbed methane production and storage. As of November, the company had drilled 63 wells, fractured 136 wells, and put 114 new wells into operation this year, increasing the annual production capacity by about 200 million cubic meters.

The utilization of coalbed methane, which is a byproduct of coal, can help reduce risks in mining, cut greenhouse gas emissions and ease gas shortages.

Shanxi is one of the Chinese regions abundant in coalbed methane resources. It has an estimated reserve of 8.31 trillion cubic meters of coalbed methane within 2,000 meters below ground, accounting for about one-third of the country's total.

