U.S. announces breakthrough on nuclear fusion energy
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on Tuesday announced breakthrough on nuclear fusion energy.
The achievement of fusion ignition was made by scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL).
The DOE called it a "major scientific breakthrough" decades in the making that will pave the way for advancements in national defense and the future of clean power.
On Dec. 5, a team at the LLNL's National Ignition Facility conducted the first controlled fusion experiment in history to reach this milestone, also known as scientific energy breakeven, meaning it produced more energy from fusion than the laser energy used to drive it.
The achievement will provide invaluable insights into the prospects of clean fusion energy, which would be a game-changer for efforts to achieve a net-zero carbon economy, according to the DOE.
Photos
Related Stories
- Japan's hot spring prefecture bets big on geothermal energy
- China Focus: Coal base ramps up energy supply for winter needs
- China releases catalogue promoting energy-saving technology application
- "Energy Valley" in Beijing drives innovative development of energy industry
- Chinese vice premier calls for deepening China-Russia energy cooperation
- World's largest offshore wind turbine off assembly line in China
- Chinese tech firm, eWTP Arabia Capital sign agreement to promote digital transformation
- Energy giants sign huge contracts at expo
- China's hydrogen energy sector advances amid green transformation
- IEA sees energy crisis potential turning point towards cleaner, more secure future
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.