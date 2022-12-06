China releases catalogue promoting energy-saving technology application
BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China has introduced a catalogue of recommended energy-saving technologies and equipment to help enterprises improve energy efficiency and reduce costs.
The catalogue, released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, lists energy-saving technologies in the industrial and information fields, such as iron and steel, non-ferrous metal, data centers and telecommunications, among others.
It has also recommended eight categories of energy-efficient equipment, including the likes of electromotors, transformers, industrial boilers and compressors.
The catalogue is expected to accelerate the adoption of energy-saving technologies among enterprises, and encourage them to save energy while reducing carbon emissions, according to the ministry.
Photos
Related Stories
- "Energy Valley" in Beijing drives innovative development of energy industry
- Chinese vice premier calls for deepening China-Russia energy cooperation
- World's largest offshore wind turbine off assembly line in China
- Chinese tech firm, eWTP Arabia Capital sign agreement to promote digital transformation
- Energy giants sign huge contracts at expo
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.