North China's Shanxi promotes resumption of work, production

Xinhua) 09:50, December 24, 2022

TAIYUAN, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- North China's Shanxi Province has recently introduced 20 specific measures to help market players resume work and production following the country's adjustment of its COVID-19 response.

The measures include optimizing assistance services, providing technical support, conducting inclusive and prudent supervision, and cracking down on illegal activities related to the pandemic, according to the Shanxi provincial market supervision administration.

In terms of optimizing assistance services, Shanxi now requires governments at all levels to pay regular visits to market entities to actively help them solve practical difficulties in the resumption of work and production.

Shanxi has established a working system to connect individually-owned businesses and explored classified support measures to provide tailored assistance. The province has also implemented non-contact market entity registration methods, such as online and mail registration.

In order to create a level playing field for the resumption of work and production, Shanxi will severely crack down on illegal pandemic-related activities and establish a supervision mechanism to ensure the quality and safety of pandemic prevention supplies and living supplies.

