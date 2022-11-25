China's coal-rich Shanxi sees power transmission jump in Jan-Oct

Aerial photo taken on July 10, 2022, shows a view of the Xiaohe National Wetland Park in Xiaoyi City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Wu Jinzhou)

TAIYUAN, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- North China's coal-rich province Shanxi transmitted around 117.55 billion kWh of electricity to other parts of the country in the first ten months of 2022, the provincial statistics bureau said on Thursday.

The province's electricity transmission during the period was up 16.94 percent year on year. Its total power generation volume reached around 341.25 billion kWh.

As China's leading energy base, Shanxi Province is key to the country's energy supply and electricity transmission.

To meet increased power demands during the winter heating season, Shanxi has beefed up its electricity transmission infrastructure, said the bureau, adding that it is sending electricity to a record number of 22 provinces across the country.

