8th Conference on Tourism Development in Shanxi opens

People's Daily Online) 16:00, September 22, 2022

A cultural performance is staged at the opening ceremony of the 8th Conference on Tourism Development in Shanxi in Yuncheng city, north China's Shanxi Province, on Sept. 21, 2022.

The 8th Conference on Tourism Development in Shanxi opened in Yuncheng city, north China's Shanxi Province, on Sept. 21, 2022.

The conference, incorporating the ancestral culture, the salt culture, the Guan Gong culture(Guan Gong was deemed as a sage of military valor in Chinese history), and the Yellow River culture, will deliver a cultural and tourism feast to guests attending the conference while inviting them to discuss development plans and jointly create a brighter future for Shanxi.

At the opening ceremony of the conference, excellent performances under four themes were staged, showcasing the unique and profound history and culture of Yuncheng city.

The 8th Conference on Tourism Development in Shanxi is organized by the Communist Party of China (CPC) committee in Shanxi Province and the People's Government of Shanxi Province, and is being held by the Culture and Tourism Department of Shanxi Province, Yuncheng Municipal CPC committee and the Yuncheng Municipal Government.

During the three-day conference, a series of events will be held to promote cultural and tourism resources in Yuncheng, boost cultural and tourism consumption in Shanxi Province, and accelerate the recovery of the tourism market in the province. (Photos by Lei Zhexia, Jin Yumin, Yan Xin, Chang Qi)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)