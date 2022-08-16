China to strengthen meteorological services for tourism

Xinhua) 08:50, August 16, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China will reinforce its meteorological services for tourism during the peak travel season, the China Meteorological Administration said Monday.

Numbers of tourists at natural mountain and water attractions have seen an uptick. Natural disasters could be frequent at such sites during the flood season, according to a circular issued by the administration.

Monitoring and early warning systems for sudden meteorological disasters should be strengthened, the circular said.

Public awareness of meteorological disaster prevention should be improved among tourists, and disaster prevention and relief training for staff at natural attractions should also be advanced, the circular said.

