Wuxi County in SW China's Chongqing makes efforts to boost local tourism
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2022 shows the Hongchiba scenic area in Wuxi County of southwest China's Chongqing.
Based on its abundant natural resources and picturesque scenery, Wuxi County has scaled up efforts to boost local tourism. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Tourists go boating in Hongchiba scenic area in Wuxi County of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 10, 2022.
Based on its abundant natural resources and picturesque scenery, Wuxi County has scaled up efforts to boost local tourism. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A tourist takes photos in Hongchiba scenic area in Wuxi County of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 10, 2022.
Based on its abundant natural resources and picturesque scenery, Wuxi County has scaled up efforts to boost local tourism. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A tourist rides a horse in Hongchiba scenic area in Wuxi County of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 10, 2022.
Based on its abundant natural resources and picturesque scenery, Wuxi County has scaled up efforts to boost local tourism. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
In this aerial photo, tourists have fun in Hongchiba scenic area in Wuxi County of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 10, 2022.
Based on its abundant natural resources and picturesque scenery, Wuxi County has scaled up efforts to boost local tourism. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Tourists go camping in Hongchiba scenic area in Wuxi County of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 10, 2022.
Based on its abundant natural resources and picturesque scenery, Wuxi County has scaled up efforts to boost local tourism. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ancient porcelain-making town regains vitality with tourism development
- Summer vacation destinations in China hit by new resurgence, to 'deal blow to tourism in short time'
- Luanping in north China innovates tourism development
- People enjoy drifting in Meiling scenic spot in E China
- Zhujiajian scenic spot in E China boosts tourism with various seaside entertainments
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.