We Are China

Wuxi County in SW China's Chongqing makes efforts to boost local tourism

Xinhua) 09:12, August 12, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2022 shows the Hongchiba scenic area in Wuxi County of southwest China's Chongqing.

Based on its abundant natural resources and picturesque scenery, Wuxi County has scaled up efforts to boost local tourism. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Tourists go boating in Hongchiba scenic area in Wuxi County of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 10, 2022.

Based on its abundant natural resources and picturesque scenery, Wuxi County has scaled up efforts to boost local tourism. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A tourist takes photos in Hongchiba scenic area in Wuxi County of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 10, 2022.

Based on its abundant natural resources and picturesque scenery, Wuxi County has scaled up efforts to boost local tourism. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A tourist rides a horse in Hongchiba scenic area in Wuxi County of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 10, 2022.

Based on its abundant natural resources and picturesque scenery, Wuxi County has scaled up efforts to boost local tourism. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

In this aerial photo, tourists have fun in Hongchiba scenic area in Wuxi County of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 10, 2022.

Based on its abundant natural resources and picturesque scenery, Wuxi County has scaled up efforts to boost local tourism. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Tourists go camping in Hongchiba scenic area in Wuxi County of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 10, 2022.

Based on its abundant natural resources and picturesque scenery, Wuxi County has scaled up efforts to boost local tourism. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)