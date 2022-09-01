Summer tourism booms in China's northernmost province

HARBIN, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- In suburban Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, a red and white Russian-style building stands near a gently flowing river under the sunset, while tourists are busy taking photos.

Volga Manor, a Russian culture-themed park, has seen more tourists this summer, offering a collection of artworks, majestic buildings, and picturesque landscape.

The number of visitors to the park increased by about 10 percent from the same period last year, as the number of single-day visitors over the weekend exceeded 1,000, according to Wei Minfang, general manager of Harbin Volga Manor Cultural Tourism Co., Ltd.

While most of the visitors drove to the park, the purpose of the trip varied, attracting cyclists, campers, and also sailing enthusiasts, sailing on the Ashi River, Wei said.

Characterized by its cool climate and unique landscape, the northernmost province of China is experiencing a boom in local tourism with visitors coming from all over the country to enjoy its summer attractions.

In July, the number of travel orders in Heilongjiang Province saw a 65-percent increase compared with that of June, making it a popular destination for a summer vacation, according to China's major online travel agency Trip.com Group.

In early August, the Harbin international beer festival opened on Sun Island. Featuring a large canopy and dazzling tents, the festival offers a variety of night activities including music festivals, foreign culture shows, family night outs, and camping.

"I really enjoy this festival in Harbin, especially the barbecue and the music performances. I am really impressed by the passion of the people here," said Sun Chenshu, a tourist who traveled around 2,000 km for the event. "I will definitely come back next year," Sun added.

On the opening day of the event, in just one hour the 3,500 seats at the main venue were sold, according to Liu Bing, head of the marketing department of Sun Island Scenic Area Asset Management Co., Ltd.

As the local COVID-19 epidemic situation has been under control, Harbin has organized a series of tourist activities such as music carnivals and night tours on the Songhua River, said Jiang Zhaosheng, an official with Harbin cultural broadcasting and tourism bureau.

"The summer tours, like our winter attractions, showcase the colorful charm of the city," Jiang added.

Recently, the occupancy rate of two five-star hotels in Harbin reached 85 percent, three four-star hotels on Central Street, one of the city's main tourist attractions, hit around 80 percent. The overall occupancy rate in the city's star-rated hotels is significantly higher compared with the same period last year, data from the bureau showed.

This summer, scenic areas in Heilongjiang have launched projects characterized by their distinctive resources, ranging from camping activities to self-driving tours to wetland hiking.

