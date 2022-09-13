China sees over 73 mln domestic tourist visits during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday

Xinhua) 08:15, September 13, 2022

Tourists ride on camels during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday at Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China saw 73.41 million domestic tourist visits during the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday that ended Monday, according to data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Domestic tourism revenue generated during the period totaled 28.68 billion yuan (around 4.14 billion U.S. dollars), figures from the ministry showed.

Night-time sightseeing is a highlight of the Mid-Autumn Festival, with lakes and rivers in cities including Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Nanjing ranking among the most popular destinations for sightseeing at night, according to the ministry.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, fell on Saturday this year. It is usually marked by family reunions, enjoying sights of the full moon, and eating mooncakes.

