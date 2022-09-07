2022 China Tourism and Culture Week kicks off in Beijing

The launching ceremony of the 2022 China Tourism and Culture Week was held in Beijing on Sept. 6, 2022.

Hu Heping, Minister of China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT) attended the ceremony and delivered a speech. Tuo Zhen, President of the People's Daily and Chen Zhi, a member of the editorial board of People's Daily and editor-in-chief of People's Daily Overseas Edition, also attended the ceremony.

The launching ceremony of the 2022 China Tourism and Culture Week is held in Beijing on Sept. 6, 2022. (People's Daily Online/Yu Kai)

The 2022 China Tourism and Culture Week has five themes, including "poverty reduction through promotion of intangible cultural heritage," "rural revitalization," "urban construction," "the Yellow River culture," and "culture and tourism along the Silk Road."

Activities such as themed exhibitions, video exhibitions, seminars and exchange activities, are scheduled to be held online and offline for overseas participants of the event.

By telling stories about the protection and inheritance of excellent traditional culture, poverty reduction and rural revitalization through the promotion of culture and tourism, and innovation-driven development of China, the event aims to showcase the achievements China has made in developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and make Chinese experiences, solutions and wisdom benefit all mankind, Hu said in the speech delivered at the ceremony.

Hu Heping (third from left), Minister of China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT), Tuo Zhen (third from right), President of People's Daily and Chen Zhi (second from left), a member of the editorial board of People's Daily and editor-in-chief of People's Daily Overseas Edition, attend the ceremony of the 2022 China Tourism and Culture Week. (People's Daily Online/Xu Zheng)

During the ceremony, a session of interaction was held between the main venue of the ceremony in Beijing and the ceremony's nine parallel session venues located in: Guiyang city in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Ganzhou city in east China's Jiangxi Province, Hangzhou city in east China's Zhejiang Province, Zhengzhou city in central China's Henan Province, Xi'an city in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the China National Tourist Office in Frankfurt, Germany, the China Culture Center in Tokyo, Japan, and People's Daily Online subsidiary companies in Japan and South Korea.

International guests attending the ceremony via video link sent their congratulatory messages to the opening of the culture and tourism week. A multilingual learning platform featuring tourism in China was also released during the ceremony.

