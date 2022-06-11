View of colorfully painted village in Shanxi
Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2022 shows the view of Nanpingtouwu Village in Huguan County of Changzhi, north China's Shanxi Province. The colorfully painted village is a popular local tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2022 shows the view of Nanpingtouwu Village in Huguan County of Changzhi, north China's Shanxi Province. The colorfully painted village is a popular local tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2022 shows the view of Nanpingtouwu Village in Huguan County of Changzhi, north China's Shanxi Province. The colorfully painted village is a popular local tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2022 shows the view of Nanpingtouwu Village in Huguan County of Changzhi, north China's Shanxi Province. The colorfully painted village is a popular local tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Photos
Related Stories
- A glimpse of Pingyao Ancient Town during Spring Festival in Shanxi
- Xi inspects post-disaster recovery in rural Shanxi
- Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese people during Shanxi visit
- China's coal-rich Shanxi sees 9.1 pct GDP growth last year
- Father and son devoted to mail service for village in north China's Shanxi Province
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.