Father and son devoted to mail service for village in north China's Shanxi Province

Xinhua) 10:38, January 19, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 7, 2022 shows Wan Yuntian driving a mail van to Wangfeng Township to deliver packages in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. Located in a remote mountainous area in Wanbailin District of Taiyuan, Wangfeng Township had long suffered from poor transport infrastructure. In 1985, Wang Shouqiu became a postman of China Post serving Wangfeng Township, and held his post until a position transfer in 2020 due to his bad health condition.

From the time of delivery on foot to delivery by mail van, Wang Shouqiu had earned respect and trust from local villagers with more than 30 years of earnest work. Bearing duty in mind, he recommended his son, Wang Yuntian, to take over his work.

Wang Yuntian was once reluctant to follow his father's advice. Wang Shouqiu told him that for villagers, especially the elderly in Wangfeng Township, mail is the only link with the outside world. Persuaded by father, Wang Yuntian finally decided to shoulder the responsibility of being the "link" and taking care of villagers. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

