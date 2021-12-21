China's Shanxi posts robust foreign trade

Xinhua) 15:27, December 21, 2021

A worker makes glassware in Qixian County, north China's Shanxi Province, May 26, 2021. Glassware made in Qixian County has been exported to over 80 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Chai Ting)

TAIYUAN, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanxi Province saw its foreign trade volume reach 204.1 billion yuan (about 32 billion U.S. dollars) from January to November this year, up 58.1 percent year on year, according to local customs.

Its exports increased 63.8 percent year on year to 124.7 billion yuan while imports climbed 49.8 percent to 79.4 billion yuan during the period, according to customs authorities in the provincial capital Taiyuan.

Foreign-funded enterprises of the province contributed nearly half of the foreign trade, realizing a total trade volume of nearly 99 billion yuan, up 26.4 percent year on year. Notably, the private sector posted a staggering foreign trade growth of 170.5 percent year on year to 71.8 billion yuan during the period, according to the customs data.

The United States, Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are the largest three trade partners of the province, with trade values reaching 37.1 billion yuan, 23.3 billion yuan and 22.1 billion yuan, respectively.

From January to November, Shanxi exported over 5.7 billion yuan of integrated circuit products, an increase of 781.7 percent year on year. The exported coke and coal grew by 96.8 percent and 51.3 percent year on year to 167,000 tonnes and 241,000 tonnes, respectively.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)