Trapped miner rescued from flooded coal mine in north China

December 17, 2021

TAIYUAN, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- One of the 21 miners who are trapped in a flooded coal mine in north China's Shanxi Province was lifted out of the shaft safely at around 2:15 p.m. Friday, the local rescue headquarters said.

It added that rescue efforts to evacuate the remaining miners are still going on.

The accident took place at around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the coal mine in Duxigou Village, Xiaoyi City. Illegal mining was blamed for the accident, according to a preliminary investigation.

