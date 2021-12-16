Over 20 people trapped in north China coal mine flooding

Xinhua) 13:26, December 16, 2021

TAIYUAN, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- More than 20 people were trapped after a coal mine was flooded in the city of Xiaoyi, north China's Shanxi province, as a result of illegal mining, local authorities said Thursday.

The accident took place at around 11 p.m. Wednesday at a coal mine in Duxigou Village, Xixinzhuang Township. An initial investigation showed that a total of 22 people were working under the ground.

Rescue work is underway. The local public security department has put under control three suspects involved and is hunting the mine owner who has fled.

