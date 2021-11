Octogenarian directs traffic voluntarily in Taiyuan, Shanxi

Xinhua) 08:55, November 19, 2021

Octogenarian Ma Jinming puts on an uniform prepared by himself as he sets off to direct traffic voluntarily in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 17, 2021. Ma Jinming, 80, has kept up voluntarily directing traffic on the street for eleven years. (Xinhua/Chai Ting)

