Rescue underway for trapped miners in north China

Xinhua) 13:24, December 17, 2021

TAIYUAN, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Rescue efforts are underway for 21 miners who have been trapped in a flooded coal mine for over 30 hours in north China's Shanxi Province, local authorities said Friday.

More than 400 rescuers are racing against time to reach the trapped miners. Several pumps have been installed, and the water level in the pit had dropped by 2.1 meters as of 6 a.m. Friday, rescuers said.

Rescuers plan to send more pumps, hoping to pump out more than 300 cubic meters of water per hour from the pit.

The accident took place at around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the coal mine in Duxigou Village, Xiaoyi City. Illegal mining was blamed for the accident, according to a preliminary investigation.

Low temperatures and strong winds are making search and rescue more difficult.

The local public security department has put under control seven suspects involved and is searching for others who have fled.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)