We Are China

Egrets seen at Fenhe river wetland park in Taiyuan

Xinhua) 08:42, December 29, 2021

An egret is seen at Fenhe river wetland park in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

