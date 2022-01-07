Former vice governor of Shanxi stands trial for bribery, power abuse

Xinhua) 09:33, January 07, 2022

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Liu Xinyun, former vice governor of north China's Shanxi Province, on Thursday stood trial at the Langfang Intermediate People's Court in north China's Hebei Province, on charges of bribery and power abuse.

Liu, who also served as former head of the Shanxi provincial public security department, was charged by Langfang municipal prosecutors with taking advantage of his various posts to assist companies and individuals with business operations, case handling and other matters and in return accepting cash and gifts worth over 13.3 million yuan (2.09 million U.S. dollars) between 1998 and 2021.

Liu was also accused of abuse of power which caused heavy losses to public property and the interest of the state and the people.

The prosecutors, the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined the evidence and gave their respective accounts, said a court statement.

In his final statement, Liu pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was attended by more than 30 people, including lawmakers, political advisors and members of the public.

The verdict will be announced in due course.

