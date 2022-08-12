'Molten iron flowers', electronic music add fun to festival in Shanxi

Ecns.cn) 14:00, August 12, 2022

People perform molten iron splashing, a national intangible cultural heritage, during an electronic music festival in Zezhou county of Jincheng city, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wei Liang)

The electronic music festival was held in Dayang Ancient Town, which has a history of more than 2,600 years, with well-preserved ancient buildings of the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1912).

