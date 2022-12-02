Young illustrator records ancient Chinese architecture in paintings

People's Daily Online) 14:58, December 02, 2022

Bai Ze, born after 1995, is an art teacher from north China’s Shanxi Province. He has recently been seeking to bring back the glamor of ancient architecture through his refreshing and brightly colored paintings, which have become a hit online.

The ancient architecture in Shanxi that he depicts with his brush ranges from the magnificent Yungang Grottoes and the age-old Yingxian Wooden Pagoda to the elegant Jinci Temple and the world-renowned Tianlongshan Grottoes.

(Photo/People’s Daily Online)

As a child, he often went with his grandfather to visit the nearby Jinci Temple, which gradually aroused his interest in ancient buildings. His passion for these buildings continued into adulthood, when the young man decided to take fine arts as his major in college in north China’s Tianjin.

“Over 530 ancient structures in Shanxi have been put under national-level protection. They have a delicate appearance, and are our great treasure,” he said.

With a brush, a palette and a sketchbook, Bai decided to record these familiar ancient buildings through illustrations, bringing them to more people.

(Photo/People’s Daily Online)

“As a local, I can still find different beauty in these scenic spots whenever I revisit them. It’s like an adventure full of unknowns and surprises,” he said. The young illustrator can spend up to half a day at one place working on a painting, which brings him genuine pleasure.

“Many may just take photos while on a quick tour of these attractions, but drawing makes me slow down and quietly sit there to figure out their unique charm,” he added.

He plies his trade as an illustrator from Monday to Friday, strolling along streets and lanes to find the ancient structures that are scattered throughout the city. He has painted nearly 20 works of ancient architecture so far and set up a social media account so that he can share them with a wider audience.

(Photo/People’s Daily Online)

“For each update, I post pictures as well as text introducing the ancient buildings. I hope online users will be able to not only appreciate the illustrations but also gain some historical knowledge,” he explained.

Bai has recently designed a number of cultural and creative products with elements of Shanxi’s ancient architecture in a bid to promote his hometown through various channels. By doing so, he hopes to raise public awareness of preserving ancient architecture.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)