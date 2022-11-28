Shanxi farmers reap white radish bumper harvest

(People's Daily App) 14:23, November 28, 2022

In early winter, farmers in Wanrong county, North China's Shanxi Province, harvest a bumper crop of white radish and deliver it to the market for sale.

