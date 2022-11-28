Home>>
Shanxi farmers reap white radish bumper harvest
(People's Daily App) 14:23, November 28, 2022
In early winter, farmers in Wanrong county, North China's Shanxi Province, harvest a bumper crop of white radish and deliver it to the market for sale.
(Produced by Sun Tianren and Du Jieqiong)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's coal-rich Shanxi sees power transmission jump in Jan-Oct
- Free barista training provided for hearing-impaired trainees in NW China's Shaanxi
- 8th Conference on Tourism Development in Shanxi opens
- 'Molten iron flowers', electronic music add fun to festival in Shanxi
- China's coal-rich Shanxi makes strides in high-quality development
- Road accident kills 5 in China's Shanxi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.