Breathtaking Luya Mountain in Shanxi
(People's Daily App) 16:21, November 30, 2022
Located in Xinzhou, Northern China's Shanxi Province, Luya Mountain is famous for its fascinating scenery and an astonishing village built on a high cliff. Check it out!
(Video source: Kuaishou)
