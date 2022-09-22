Home>>
Canal constructed along cliff benefits locals for 40 years
(Ecns.cn) 13:28, September 22, 2022
Photo shows an artificial canal built along a cliff in Huanghe town in Chongqing, Sept. 20, 2022. The 15-kilometer-long canal was constructed at an elevation of about 1,000 meters along the cliff in the 1970s. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xiaohua)
