Cliff villagers embrace new city life

(People's Daily App) 13:27, March 24, 2022

A steel ladder in the cliff village of Atule'er has become a popular tourist spot after villagers were moved out into houses in the county town, President Xi Jinping was informed at the two sessions, an annual meeting of two of China's elite political bodies in March this year.

Atule'er is a 200-year-old village in Sichuan Province where a rattan ladder once provided the only link to the outside world.

At a 2017 two sessions panel discussion, Xi expressed concern about the village.

Check out the video to see the profound changes at Atule'er.

(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Xie Runjia)

