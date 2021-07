A vehicle runs on the road over the cliff in Pingshun County, north China's Shanxi Province, July 9, 2021. Tucked away in the steep Taihang Mountain, Shenlongwan Village of Pingshun County has long suffered from poor transport infrastructure due to the rugged mountainous terrain. The villagers have spent 15 years excavating a 1,500-meter-long road over the cliff since 1985. The road now attracts many tourists every year. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)