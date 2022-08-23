Home>>
Armoring cliffs
(People's Daily App) 10:22, August 23, 2022
To ensure the safety of the Chongqing-Huaihua railway, the China Railway Chengdu bureau has covered the steep cliffs above the Wujiang River in Chongqing with steel and concrete. The project seeks to prevent rocks falling down off the cliffs.
