N China's Shanxi to provide free antifebriles for rural residents

Xinhua) 10:17, January 07, 2023

TAIYUAN, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- North China's Shanxi Province will provide free basic antifebriles for its rural residents, said the provincial industry and information technology bureau on Friday.

Rural residents can claim six tablets of ibuprofen or acetaminophen for free at their village clinics. The supply is expected to cover all villages before Saturday in order to better handle the current infection peak, said the department.

The department is in charge of organizing and coordinating the medicine production and supply. Enough traditional Chinese medicines, antifebriles, cough medicines and so on will be prepared for 15 to 20 percent of the rural population, it said.

