Flamingos frolic at Yanhu Lake in Shanxi Province

(People's Daily App) 14:17, February 07, 2023

Migrating flamingos frolic at Yanhu Lake in the Shanxi Province city of Yuncheng. Since 2014 when the first two flamingos were sighted in the lake, the lake has seen more birds arriving every winter.

