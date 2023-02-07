Home>>
Flamingos frolic at Yanhu Lake in Shanxi Province
(People's Daily App) 14:17, February 07, 2023
Migrating flamingos frolic at Yanhu Lake in the Shanxi Province city of Yuncheng. Since 2014 when the first two flamingos were sighted in the lake, the lake has seen more birds arriving every winter.
(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Ye Dangqiang; Video source: CCTV)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanxi sees 9.6 bln cubic meters of coalbed methane extracted in 2022
- China's Shanxi vows to further protect rare leopards, biodiversity
- Flamingoes winter at colorful salt lake in N China's Yuncheng
- ‘Crystal flowers’ in bloom in Shanxi, N China
- China's Shanxi increases coalbed methane production to ensure energy supply
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.