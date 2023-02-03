Shanxi sees 9.6 bln cubic meters of coalbed methane extracted in 2022

Xinhua) 16:44, February 03, 2023

TAIYUAN, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's coal-rich province, Shanxi, pumped more than 9.6 billion cubic meters of coalbed methane in 2022, accounting for over 83 percent of the country's total, said the provincial statistics bureau.

Notably, the Qinshui coalbed methane field in southern Shanxi, the largest of its kind in the country, added around 200 million cubic meters of production capacity last year thanks to technological innovation and continuous improvements to its technical process.

The utilization of coalbed methane, which is a byproduct of coal, can help reduce risks in mining, cut greenhouse gas emissions and ease gas shortages.

Shanxi is one of the Chinese regions abundant in coalbed methane resources. It has an estimated reserve of 8.31 trillion cubic meters of coalbed methane within 2,000 meters below ground, accounting for about one-third of the country's total.

At present, Shanxi boasts around 40,000 square km of mining areas of coalbed methane.

