China's Shanxi vows to further protect rare leopards, biodiversity

Xinhua) 16:41, February 03, 2023

TAIYUAN, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Shanxi Province in north China has vowed to protect the north China leopards, once on the edge of extinction, and ensure their population growth.

This breed of leopard, also known as the Chinese Leopard, is classified as a national first-class protected animal in China. It was once widely distributed in Beijing, the provinces of Hebei and Shanxi, and other parts of northern China.

However, in the second half of the 20th century, deforestation and rampant illegal hunting led to a sharp decrease in the number of the rare species.

Last year, the province carried out a survey to monitor the species' population and habitats, and then followed up with further research.

Shanxi will also enhance the legal protection of leopards and other wild animal species and complete its data system of biodiversity conservation, said Yuan Tongsuo, director of the provincial forestry and grassland bureau.

