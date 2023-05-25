New freight train to Central Asia launched from China's Shanxi
TAIYUAN, May 25 (Xinhua) -- A freight train carrying auto parts and manufacturing machinery left Houma City in north China's Shanxi Province on Wednesday, en route to Central Asia.
The train will complete a journey of approximately 8,000 kilometers, leaving China via the Horgos Port in Xinjiang, passing through Central Asian countries such as Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and finally reaching its destination nearly 15 days after its departure.
The train is loaded with 1,669 tonnes of cargo consisting of automobile windscreens, hydraulic hoses and building materials, among other goods.
Since 2017, Shanxi has launched 10 China-Europe freight train routes and handled 683 China-Europe and China-Central Asia trains, linking 33 cities from 13 countries along the Belt and Road.
