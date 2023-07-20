NW China's Zhaosu County enters peak tourism season in summer

Xinhua) 08:47, July 20, 2023

Children have fun in a cole flower field in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2023. With abundant tourism resources, Zhaosu County has entered the peak tourism season in summer. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

This aerial photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows horses galloping at a wetland park in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With abundant tourism resources, Zhaosu County has entered the peak tourism season in summer. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Tourists watch a show performed by herdsmen at a wetland park in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2023. With abundant tourism resources, Zhaosu County has entered the peak tourism season in summer. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

A child plays at the gate of a yurt in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 18, 2023. With abundant tourism resources, Zhaosu County has entered the peak tourism season in summer. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

This photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows a view of a cole flower field in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With abundant tourism resources, Zhaosu County has entered the peak tourism season in summer. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

This aerial photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows tourists watching a show performed by herdsmen at a wetland park in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With abundant tourism resources, Zhaosu County has entered the peak tourism season in summer. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

This aerial photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows horses at a wetland park in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With abundant tourism resources, Zhaosu County has entered the peak tourism season in summer. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

This aerial photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows horses galloping at a wetland park in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With abundant tourism resources, Zhaosu County has entered the peak tourism season in summer. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

This aerial photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows horses galloping at a wetland park in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With abundant tourism resources, Zhaosu County has entered the peak tourism season in summer. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Horses are pictured on a grassland in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 16, 2023. With abundant tourism resources, Zhaosu County has entered the peak tourism season in summer. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

A herdsman herds on a grassland in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 16, 2023. With abundant tourism resources, Zhaosu County has entered the peak tourism season in summer. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Horses gallop on a grassland in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 16, 2023. With abundant tourism resources, Zhaosu County has entered the peak tourism season in summer. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

A herdsman herds on a grassland in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 16, 2023. With abundant tourism resources, Zhaosu County has entered the peak tourism season in summer. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

A tourist is seen in a cole flower and sweet basil flower field in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2023. With abundant tourism resources, Zhaosu County has entered the peak tourism season in summer. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

This photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows a view of a cole flower field, with Tianshan Mountains in the background, in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With abundant tourism resources, Zhaosu County has entered the peak tourism season in summer. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

This aerial photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows horses galloping at a wetland park in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With abundant tourism resources, Zhaosu County has entered the peak tourism season in summer. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Herdsmen herd on a grassland in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 16, 2023. With abundant tourism resources, Zhaosu County has entered the peak tourism season in summer. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Children have fun at a cole flower field in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 18, 2023. With abundant tourism resources, Zhaosu County has entered the peak tourism season in summer. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

This aerial photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows tourists having fun at a sweet basil flower field in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With abundant tourism resources, Zhaosu County has entered the peak tourism season in summer. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Herdsmen herd on a grassland in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 16, 2023. With abundant tourism resources, Zhaosu County has entered the peak tourism season in summer. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Children ride a horse at a wetland park in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2023. With abundant tourism resources, Zhaosu County has entered the peak tourism season in summer. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

