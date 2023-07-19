NW China's Burqin County becomes popular destination

Xinhua) 15:41, July 19, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 18, 2023 shows a view of Qicai river resort in Burqin County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With abundant tourism resources, Burqin County has become an increasingly popular destination among travellers. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

