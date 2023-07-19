NW China's Burqin County becomes popular destination
This aerial photo taken on July 18, 2023 shows a view of Qicai river resort in Burqin County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With abundant tourism resources, Burqin County has become an increasingly popular destination among travellers. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
Tourists visit a bridge at Qicai river resort in Burqin County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 18, 2023. With abundant tourism resources, Burqin County has become an increasingly popular destination among travellers. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
Tourists take photos at Qicai river resort in Burqin County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 18, 2023. With abundant tourism resources, Burqin County has become an increasingly popular destination among travellers. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
Tourists visit the Qicai river resort in Burqin County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 18, 2023. With abundant tourism resources, Burqin County has become an increasingly popular destination among travellers. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
This aerial photo taken on July 18, 2023 shows a view of Qicai river resort in Burqin County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With abundant tourism resources, Burqin County has become an increasingly popular destination among travellers. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
This photo taken on July 18, 2023 shows a view of Qicai river resort in Burqin County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With abundant tourism resources, Burqin County has become an increasingly popular destination among travellers. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
Tourists take photos at Qicai river resort in Burqin County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 18, 2023. With abundant tourism resources, Burqin County has become an increasingly popular destination among travellers. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scenery of Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in NW China's Xinjiang
- Lavender planting bases promote local tourism and lavender processing industry in NW China
- Tibetan antelopes enter peak season of reproducing in Xinjiang Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve
- In pics: Summer harvest underway in NW China's Xinjiang
- In pics: wild animals in Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve, NW China's Xinjiang
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.