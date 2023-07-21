Scenery of Zibai Mountain in NW China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 09:53, July 21, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows the scenery of Zibai Mountain in Liuba County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows tourists visiting a scenic spot on Zibai Mountain in Liuba County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)

