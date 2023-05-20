China stresses full efforts in preventing mountain torrent risks

Xinhua) 13:45, May 20, 2023

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources has urged full efforts to prevent and resolve mountain torrent risks.

Water resources authorities at all levels should focus on risks and hidden dangers, carry out continuous investigation and rectification, and form and improve the list of dangerous areas, said the ministry on Friday at a video conference on mountain torrent prevention.

Relevant authorities should improve risk forecast for mountain torrents, guide extensive emergency drills at the local level, and review and revise risk prevention plans.

The ministry also stressed in-time evacuation of people, timely and effective emergency response, and the construction of mountain torrent prevention and control projects.

