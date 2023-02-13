We Are China

Sea of clouds flows over Huangshan Mountain

(People's Daily App) 13:56, February 13, 2023

A sea of clouds cascades like a waterfall down the peaks of Huangshan Mountain, a UNESCO world heritage site in Huangshan, Anhui Province.

(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Cheng Ming)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)