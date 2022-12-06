What's it like to hike Tianzhu Mountain?

(People's Daily App) 13:53, December 06, 2022

It takes both courage and strength to climb to the summit of Tianzhu Mountain in Anhui Province. But it's worthwhile because the mountain is dotted with granite peaks, caves, waterfalls, and springs. Its highest peak is 1,488 meters above sea level.

