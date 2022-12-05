We Are China

Vegetable growers busy harvesting vegetables to supply market amid cold waves in E China

Xinhua) 08:09, December 05, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 3, 2022 shows vegetable growers plucking vegetables at a vegetable plantation base in Gaodian Township of Feixi County, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Vegetable growers have been busy with harvesting vegetables to supply the market amid recent cold waves in Gaodian Township of Feixi County, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province.

Newly harvested carrots are pictured at a vegetable plantation base in Gaodian Township of Feixi County, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Vegetable growers pluck vegetables at a vegetable plantation base in Gaodian Township of Feixi County, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 3, 2022. (Photo by Xu Yong/Xinhua)

