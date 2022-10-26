Home>>
Golden sunshine on top of Mount Gongga
(People's Daily App) 14:22, October 26, 2022
Enjoy the beauty of golden sunshine on top of Mount Gongga, the highest mountain in Sichuan Province.
Mount Gongga, also known by the sobriquet "King of Sichuan Mountains," is 7,556 meters high. Situated in the Daxue Shan mountain range on the eastern Tibetan plateau, it is a sacred mountain to the Tibetans.
(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
