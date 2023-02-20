Home>>
Laojun Mountain above sea of clouds after snow
(People's Daily App) 15:21, February 20, 2023
A snow-covered wonderland above a sea of clouds! Laojun Mountain, a sacred Taoist site, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Central China's Henan Province.
(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Wu Bozheng; Video source: China News Services)
