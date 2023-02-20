Majestic Tianshan: grand canyon

(People's Daily App) 15:07, February 20, 2023

Flying over the Tianshan Mountains in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. This aerial view of the western section of the Tianshan Mountains takes audiences into an immersive scene that feels like it came out of a sci-fi movie.

(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)

