Scenery of Wangwu Mountain scenic spot in Jiyuan, C China

Xinhua) 15:38, June 16, 2023

Tourists visit an ancient site in the Wangwu Mountain scenic spot in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province, June 15, 2023. Wangwu Mountain is located in Jiyuan City, Henan Province, where the ancient Chinese fable "Yugong removes the mountains" took place. The scenery of the mountain is especially pleasant in summer. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Tourists visit an ancient site in the Wangwu Mountain scenic spot in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province, June 15, 2023.

Tourists view an ancient tree in the Wangwu Mountain scenic spot in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province, June 15, 2023.

Tourists visit an ancient site in the Wangwu Mountain scenic spot in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province, June 15, 2023.

Tourists visit a village history museum in the Wangwu Mountain scenic spot in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province, June 15, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on June 15, 2023 shows a view of the Wangwu Mountain scenic spot in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province.

People visit the Wangwu Mountain scenic spot in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province, June 15, 2023.

This photo taken on June 15, 2023 shows the Yugong well at the foot of the Wangwu Mountain in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province.

